Satire Isn’t Funny

Two horses declared to go back into battle in the 2.50pm at Newbury this afternoon appear in my notebook with the Richard Hughes trained Value Added on to watch on her first start on a sounder surface after her heavy ground second over this C&D last October, but I have the narrowest of preference for Satirical on this occasion.

The Gosden trained daughter of Kingman was marked down as a possible star when only beaten a head at Haydock by Inanna and with the third winning the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes next time out, the form was given a bit of a boost.

For some reason she was then absent from May to October when she reappeared on soft ground at Doncaster and trailed in a seven length seventh. I refuse to believe that was her true form and blame her absence and the ground, but connections have been very patient, and on the sounder surface here she could go close under Frankie Dettori.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Satirical 2.50pm Newbury 7/1 Bet365