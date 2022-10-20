Knight In Shining Armour

The Horris Hill Stakes has seen winners at odds as big as 33/1 in the last few years and I also note we have not had a winning jolly in the last decade with just two favourites successful in the last 25 runnings. That doesn’t come as a huge surprise when you think of the softer going expected at this time of year (two of the last three were run on heavy ground), but we still have to try and find the winner.

Seven of the runners this season won last time out so it does look to have the potential to be a half-decent renewal, though as I speak the rain is falling and the going could get worse than the currently predicted Good to Soft. Looking down the card and it would be difficult not to have been impressed with the Crisford’s Mehmas colt Knight, a winner on his only start despite looking as green as grass and starting slowly at Yarmouth.

He can only improve from that and crucially that was on ground with some cut in it, though I will be going small and each way with the likes of Striking Star and Promoter just two of a long list of horses who could also get involved in the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Knight 1.50pm Newbury 9/1 Bet365