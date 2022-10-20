Belle of The Ball At Cheltenham

If the early entries had stood their ground we were in for a cracker of a contest, but the quicker going has seen a few drop out and we are now left with a small but very select field of five. All are four-year-olds (race conditions), so the guesswork revolves around who has or hasn’t strengthened up and improved over the summer.

Tiger Roll won this back in 2014 which is an interesting story when you consider this is over two miles and he went on to be a Grand National favourite over fences, and the Irish have a strong hand again with Pied Piper, who dead-heated with Knight Salute at Cheltenham in March before being demoted to second.

They meet at level weights again here making it a tough one to call, but I am going to take a bigger risk on Bella Scintilla, a daughter of Martinborough who gets over a stone from the market leaders. Numerous places in her native France saw her bought privately and transferred to the Joseph O’Brien stable, where one start since saw her win her maiden at Killarney when sent off odds-on. Given a rating of 129 for that success, at these weights she only needs to find 2lb with top rated Knight Salute this afternoon, and with improvement likely and the added benefit of a recent run, the double figure price is just too tempting to ignore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bella Scintilla 2.40pm Cheltenham 8/1 Paddy Power and Betfair