Leave The Bookies Feeling Blue

Anyone who reads this regularly will know I am a big fan (and friend) of jockey Lorcan Murtagh, and I am really hoping he can add to his win tally for the season on board Harry Fry’s Deeper Blue in the 2.05pm at Doncaster.

The winner of his last two start over hurdles in march 2022 he showed very little on his chasing bow when sixth at Uttoxeter but returned after a year off with a length second at Plumpton in October.

Entitled to both learn from that and strip fitter now, and added 2lb may not stop him getting off the mark over the larger obstacles at the third attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Deeper Blue 2.05pm Doncaster 13/2 Bet365