A Grey Day At Newcastle – Hopefully

At Newcastle on the all-weather this afternoon I am pretty keen on Enola Grey in the apprentice handicap at 5.15pm.

A frustrating sort who has finished second on five of her last six starts, she was beaten less than a length at Southwell last week in a Class Three handicap as and is entitled to be far more comfortable in this Class Five event.

Add top apprentice Ethan Jones in the saddle and you can see my thinking, making the three-year-old look a good bet, on paper at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Enola Grey 5.15pm Newcastle 13/8 William Hill