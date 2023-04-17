Let The Music Play With Ryan Moore The Conductor

Aidan O’Brien remains the number one trainer in the eyes of most punters, and he will be testing the water with his early season juveniles when he sends Carnegie Hall to the two-year-old’s maiden here at 4.45pm over the five furlongs.

He is reported to be forward enough to go well here despite a lack of experience, and with the excellent Ryan Moore in the saddle, we can be assured he will get every assistance from the saddle.

A son of No Nay Never, the “go to” stallion for Coolmore and Ballydoyle these days, he looks the part on paper and may be one to follow to Royal Ascot and beyond.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Carnegie Hall 4.45pm Newmarket 2/1 most bookmakers