The Flat Starts Here With Pride At Newmarket

For me the Flat season really gets going with the Grand National a memory (though we did tip the winner by the way), and the start of Newmarket’s Craven meeting this afternoon. At this time of year many dreams of classic success are still intact but there can only be five classic winners and their road to glory starts here.

It would come as a major shock if any of those entered in the Conditions Stakes here at 1.50pm even turned up on 2000 Guineas day let alone won it, but there are still some decent sorts entered, hopefully headed by Majestic Pride.

Charlie Appleby already has his string in great form with four winners in the last two weeks and the son of Shamardal is a 50/1 shot for the colt’s classic but does at least still hold an entry. William Buick rides which suggests he is the stable first string with James Doyle on board City Of Kings, and after a comfortable win at Chelmsford on his second start, he will now know what is needed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Majestic Pride 1.50pm Newmarket 5/2 most bookmakers