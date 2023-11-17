Lets All Drink To The Brewery

Sean Trivass
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

All three of my Sunday suggestions run at Cheltenham this afternoon but it is pretty competitive stuff, and I am hoping for some each way prices to work with. My father was a well-known owner breeder and he always told me that it takes an above average horses to win a second bumper under a penalty and today we will find out how right he was – or wasn’t. 

The Kemble Brewery scored at Huntingdon by over four lengths in April and returned here in Class Two bumper to score by over two lengths, keeping on well late on. I do feel he may be better over further in the very near future, but the two miles here for his hurdling bow seems likely to be run at a decent pace, which will help to being his stamina into play.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Kemble Brewery 1.10pm Cheltenham 2/1 most bookmakers

