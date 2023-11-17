Lets All Drink To The Brewery

All three of my Sunday suggestions run at Cheltenham this afternoon but it is pretty competitive stuff, and I am hoping for some each way prices to work with. My father was a well-known owner breeder and he always told me that it takes an above average horses to win a second bumper under a penalty and today we will find out how right he was – or wasn’t.

The Kemble Brewery scored at Huntingdon by over four lengths in April and returned here in Class Two bumper to score by over two lengths, keeping on well late on. I do feel he may be better over further in the very near future, but the two miles here for his hurdling bow seems likely to be run at a decent pace, which will help to being his stamina into play.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Kemble Brewery 1.10pm Cheltenham 2/1 most bookmakers