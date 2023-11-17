Knickerbocker Looks A Sweet Suggestion

The Greatwood Hurdle at 3.30pm is as competitive as it gets as witnessed by a 15/2 favourite as I write, but although Nemean Lion is clearly a decent sort, top-weight may prove too big an ask. After careful consideration I have plumped for Dan Skelton’s Knickerbockerglory, lightly raced with four wins from nine starts over hurdles, the latest at Ascot in a Class Two hurdle earlier in the month, where the seven-year-old scored by over four lengths for a pretty easy victory.

The handicapper has taken notice with an added 7lb for the Fame And Glory gelding now, but he seems sure to strip fitter after his first start since April, and he could be a surprise package at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Knickerbockerglory 3.30pm Cheltenham 12/1 Coral and Ladbrokes