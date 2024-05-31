Lets Be Chic This Weekend

When you see the short-priced favourite hasn’t won in over a year despite five races, alarm bells should start ringing, and although I will cover this race, I cannot pretend I have 100% confidence – because I don’t.

Running Lion heads the early betting for the Gosdens after her second in the Group Two Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on her return, but she was put in her place by the winner that day, and hasn’t won outside of Listed company – yet. She clearly won’t go under without a fight, but at these weights surely Chic Columbine is worth an each way play?

She is officially rated 3lb inferior to the Gosden filly but as a three-year-old, gets 12lb form her older rival, and has won on the soft going twice and heavy once – so any further rain (who knows) won’t hurt her chances.

She won a decent Listed race at Saint-Cloud in March and was then unsurprisingly outclassed when 12th (beaten six lengths) by Rouhiya in the Group One Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) but drops in class this afternoon and at a double figure price she could go well and even win.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chic Columbine 2.00pm Epsom 8/1 Ladbrokes