Well-Named Seven-Year-Old Could Surprise

Older horses hold sway here in recent years with four eight-year-olds successful in the last 10 years, and I am sorely tempted by Sean (great name), who has been running respectively in Group races in Dubai and can be forgiven a poor effort on dirt at Jebel Ali.

He seems to handle almost any going with wins on heavy, soft, good to soft, and good, and may find this company less exacting at an each way price, even if he is “only” seven years old.

Royal Scotsman failed to win last season but competed exclusively in Group One company including a third in the 2000 Guineas on soft ground and is another who can go well despite a poor run in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury, while Sir Michael Stoute’s Regal Reality won this last year and is back for more – at the age of nine,

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sean 2.35pm Epsom 11/1 most bookmakers