Lets Go To War At Nottingham

My last bet for the weekend will be on War Chant in the 5.30pm at Nottingham where the four-year-old ticks a lot of boxes even if he does have to carry top-weight.

Trained by Rae Guest, he was last seen coming home third at Beverley, beaten less than a length on his first start since last September.

Likely to strip fitter for the race, he already has a course and distance win to his name, and a victory on the expected Good to Soft going, and although he will need a career best to win off this mark that looks far from impossible in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win War Chant 5.30pm Nottingham 100/30 most bookmakers