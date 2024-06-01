Featured Horse Racing Sport

Lets Go To War At Nottingham

June 1, 2024
Sean Trivass
53

My last bet for the weekend will be on War Chant in the 5.30pm at Nottingham where the four-year-old ticks a lot of boxes even if he does have to carry top-weight.

Trained by Rae Guest, he was last seen coming home third at Beverley, beaten less than a length on his first start since last September.

Likely to strip fitter for the race, he already has a course and distance win to his name, and a victory on the expected Good to Soft going, and although he will need a career best to win off this mark that looks far from impossible in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win War Chant 5.30pm Nottingham 100/30 most bookmakers

