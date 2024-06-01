Taking The Mick Out Of The Bookies

On the Flat at Nottingham I am waiting until the last two races before any bets, with Ardbraccan sorely tempting in the 4.55pm.

Trained my Mick Appleby, who I have the utmost respect for, the son of Lawman won here over course and distance in April on soft ground, and although upped 6lb by the handicapper, he wasn’t disgraced when third to Elladonna when weakening late on over further here last time out.

Back at his favourite trip and track he can go well again, though each way may be the best play on this occasion, price permitting of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ardbraccan 4.55pm Nottingham 6/1 all bookmakers