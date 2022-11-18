Light Up My Weekend

As a big fan of conspiracy theories, at least in the sport I love, you have to wonder why Nicky Henderson sends winning hurdler Full Of Light to the 2.25pm at Exeter for his first start in public over fences.

Pulled up at Ffos Las in May after stumbling three out, he has won at Plumpton and Ffos Las but is clearly not one of the stable stars.

Perhaps he has been showing something special over fences at home (if not, why not just send him to a novice chase instead of this competitive handicap), and they think he is well in off a mark of just 120, in which case he could well win here – or perhaps I am imagining things and we won’t even get a good run for or money?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Full Of Light 2.25pm Exeter 9/1 most bookmakers