Mullins Domination Can Continue In The Morgiana

The Morgiana Hurdle at 2.05pm has fallen to the Willie Mullins yard in nine of the last 10 renewals, and with three of the four runners here, he is heavily odds-on to add to that tally.

State Man looks the best of them on last year’s form with wins in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Champion Novice here at Punchestown and although I feel we won’t see him at his best until he is sent over fences, his form suggests he can make a winning return.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win State Man 2.05pm Punchestown Evens most bookmakers