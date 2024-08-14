Lightly Raced Filly Can Weather The Storm

Beverley are always good fun for a punter with the tricky balance of draw bias versus recent form a difficult one to gauge.

The 3.45pm this afternoon is a prime example over the five furlongs, with five runnings of this race seeing the winers coming out of stalls 5,8,5,6, and 5, once again suggesting a low draw is advantageous.

Emperor Caradoc probably has the best form on offer with a win at Pontefract and a second at Doncaster on his last two starts, but he pops out of the 10 stall which seems to leave him up against it here.

Refuge finished a length ahead of Opal Storm last time out when winning here over course and distance, but I am hopeful the runner up can exact his revenge on 1lb better terms. He will be racing from the five stall which is historically a good place to be, and had no luck in running that day, forced to wait for room at the two furlong pole than switching dramatically (and losing momentum in the process) before running on when the race was over.

It could be close between the two (reverse forecast anyone?) and the selection is hardly a regular winner (one success from 12 starts), but she is relatively lightly raced for a four-year-old and could hit the places at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Opal Storm 3.45pm Beverley 4/1 most bookmakers