Battle Of The Impeccably Bred

Who expected to see an Aidan O’Brien runner in a novice stakes at Salisbury on a Thursday afternoon – not me, that’s for sure?

Butterfly Wings is a beautifully bred daughter of Justify out of a Galileo mare, but she looked very one-paced when fourth on her debut, and I am hoping she will be heavily backed on the day to give us a better price about Ralph Beckett’s newcomer Participle.

Many would suggest she is even better bred than the O’Brien two-year-old as a daughter of Frankel out of a half-sister to Kingman, and although we won’t know just how good she is until after the race, she looks the part on paper, is reported to be working well, and represents a stable having a great season and with a 25% strike rate in the last two weeks.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Participle 3.35pm Salisbury 11/2 most bookmakers