Lightly Raced Mare May Have More To Offer

It seems fair to suggest that Nigel Twiston-Davies won’t have been overly pleased with the performances of Manimole so far this season with a second at Ffos Las in January the highlight, but she has always been seen as a work in progress and she may have more to come as she gains in experience.

Last time out at Warwick she was stepped up in trip and was going well enough until a mistake at the last saw her weaken into fifth at the line. She races off 3lb lower here and more importantly, drops back to two miles, and if she can iron out her errors I think she has every chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Manimole 3.45pm Stratford 16/1 Paddy Power and Betfair