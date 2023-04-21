Twilight Saga?

I will admit it, I was intrigued to see Twilight Girl entered up to run in the 4.30pm at Plumpton yet here she is, taking her chance over hurdles for the first time since back in June 2022 when she was pulled up at Cartmel. Since then she has gone back over the larger obstacles, be that Hunter Chases or point-to-points, winning there and placing second in two before a fall at Fakenham earlier this month.

Her mark over the smaller obstacles is 5lb lower and she sports a tongue tie for the first time here, and as she stays for ever there is every chance she can hit a place if she adapts as hoped.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Twilight Girl 4.30pm Plumpton 16/1 most bookmakers