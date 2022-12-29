Lightly Raced Sort Looks Very Well Handicapped

Finding a third suggestion proved a lot more difficult than I had hoped, but in the end I have come down on the side of the lightly raced Blue Stello, though I suggest we all keep any stakes to the minimum.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the son of Spider Flight came second in a point-to-point at Boulta in Ireland before being sold for £75,000 and reappearing almost a year later at Warwick when he was awarded the race by the Stewards after finishing second to Unanswered Prayers. That form has been franked since making a mark of 118 look more than reasonable ahead of a handicap debut, though he has been off the track for more than a year so we have to take his fitness on trust.

Daryl Jacob rides and I honestly think (hope) that may be the main reason he is at the track this weekend, in which case a big run is in the cards, so fingers crossed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blue Stello 1.43pm Uttoxeter 4/1 all bookmakers