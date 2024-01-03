Lightning Looks Suitable In this Weather

As I write, it is pouring it down outside, and anyone involved in racing is wondering which meetings will or will not survive and then race over the next few days, and just how bad the going could be. As things stand, Hereford don’t report any issues with good to soft, soft in places forecast (I’ll believe it when I see it), and if they go ahead, I will be having a bet on Lightening Mahler ahead of the novice hurdle at 1.58pm.

I have regularly been caught out as we all have with winning point-to-pointers trying two miles over hurdles and (surprise surprise) not having the speed to challenger, but the Skeltons sensibly start off the six-year-old off over close to two and three-quarter miles which I see as a wise move. Better still in my eyes, he quickened up when asked before winning over three miles at Dromahane in April last year, which is the sign of an above average animal, and if he is ready to go for his first start under rules, it may well be a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lightening Mahler 1.58pm Hereford 7/2 Bet365