Midweek 5 Minutes with Kali Roses

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde US PORN babe Kali Roses and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kali Roses

Q2. Where are you from? Corona California

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a lot of tattoos and probably over 100 hours total.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, nipples, belly button, ears, and a nose piercing.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started webcamming, and I was recruited to do my first scene ever for Twistys. Then, I did my first official scene B/G scene for Wankz VR.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 7 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? There are so many, but what comes to mind is my Dogfart 14-guy blowbang, a gangbang for Blacked, and my VR scenes.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have scenes coming out from Spizoo, Bang Bros, and Bellesa. And a bunch of new scenes coming out on my OnlyFans weekly with some of your favorite talents

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Rap/Hip Hop, Alternative, Rock, and Electronic are my favorite types of music.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes, video games, art, and painting.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes! I love video games, and I also stream on Twitch.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? No, I don’t really watch sports, so I don’t keep up with it or have any favorite teams. But I do enjoy going to in-person games occasionally.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Animated movies and comedies like “Monsters Inc.” and ‘Molly’s Game.”

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Mexican food like beans and rice and Italian food like pasta and pizza.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’ve been sober for 2 years.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Financial freedom.

Q18. Measurements? 34G BOOBS and 135 pounds

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? A car wash. LOL

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like them both. There’s a time and place for everything. ????

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m double-jointed.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram: @therealkaliroses & @notagainkali

Twitter: @kaliroses

TikTok: @therealkaliroses

Twitch: @kaliroses

VIP Onlyfans: @kalisfans.com

Free Onlyfans: @playwithkali.com

Website: www.officialkaliroses.com

