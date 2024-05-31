Like A Lemming Over The Cliff…

I feel morally oblige to cover the Derby but it isn’t a race I will be betting heavily in with more questions than answers. Aidan O’Brien has won this five times in the last 10 runnings which is a remarkable statistic, and he has three in here, Euphoric (second in the Leopardstown Derby Trial), Los Angeles (unbeaten winner of the same race), and City Of Troy, last season’s top two-year-old, but a bitter disappointment when sent off odds on for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Money talks in racing as it does in much of life, and I cannot help but note that Ryan Moore, in for his winning percentage if he can come home in front, doesn’t desert City Of Troy despite the obvious claims of his stablemate.

Whether I am caught up by the Coolmore marketing machine or not is up to you to decide, but Aidan is as open as any trainer with the media, and seemed to suggest he may have left the son of Justify ”undercooked” ahead of his return. If that is the case we MAY see him back to his best here, and on breeding there is every reason to think he could be far happier at this extended trip and at the latest price of a drifting 7/2, I am mug enough to go in again.

Those looking for a bigger price could do a lot worse than the once raced Voyage (each way) who really took my eye when winning at Newbury, while Ambiente Friendly would be a popular winner for the likeable James Fanshawe after his impressive win in the Lingfield Derby trial.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win City Of Troy 4.30pm Epsom 100/30 most bookmakers