Like Candy From A Baby

A Group Three sprint over five furlongs is next on our list, and a wide open contest if the early betting it to be believed. Manaccan heads the early betting (but is that the Frankie factor?), but I note that he failed to win on debut in 2021 and was only seventh first time out last year, suggesting he may not give everything at home and could improve for his first start of the season. He is precious little value regardless and I prefer the chances of Twilight Falls.

Trained by Henry Candy who is a master with his sprinters, the son of Twilight Son, who he trained to win six races including two Group Ones, has only scored three times but he does compete at the highest level with a second in the Kings’ Stands Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out, and if he is fit to go on his first start of the season, a repeat of that could be enough.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twilight Falls 4.00pm Newmarket 100/30 Coral, Boylesports and Ladbrokes