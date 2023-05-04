Formbook Suggests The Gosden Beast Is Overpriced

A mile and a quarter for this Class Two handicap won by Evens favourite Moktasaab on its only running – so no stats to work with here! Although I can see the appeal of the Charlie Hills trained Maghlaak who is looking for his hat-trick on just his fourth start, I wonder if Honiton may have his measure.

His third to Eldar Eldarov at Newcastle stands out here with the winner now rated 116 and although he disappointed on his one start after winning his maiden, he has been gelded since and we may see a bigger stronger horse this season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Honiton 3.05pm Goodwood 4/1 most bookmakers