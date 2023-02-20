Lion Might Roar At Newcastle

With the jumps racing looking a little scrappy (to put it politely) we may be better off sticking to the all-weather this Wednesday and I will start in the 4.30pm at Newcastle where I am hoping for a big run from Glorious Lion, a well-regarded son of Roaring Lion who is yet to transfer his homework to the track. Two runs last year saw a sixth at Newmarket and a seventh at Wolverhampton (when sent off the 7/4 second favourite), but trainer James Ferguson considers him a lot better than he showed that day when awkward at the start and never really involved. A few months off to strengthen and mature may be all he needs to get involved in this seven-furlong maiden, though he will need to run straight and true here if he wants to come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Glorious Lion 4.30pm Newcastle 6/1 Bet365