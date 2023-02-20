Cole Maiden Could Strike Gold

Wednesday evening I will be playing pool (badly) but that won’t stop me watching the 6.00pm on my phone where I am hoping to see a winning run from Goldkit.

Trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, he ran a blinder first time out when beaten a short-head over this course and distance last month, he was sent off at odds of 14/1, suggesting he outran stable expectations. Nominal improvement would give him a solid chance here regardless, but the added bonus of jockey Mohammed Tabti claiming 7lb off his back is the deciding factor as the son of Olympic Glory will now get weight from all of his rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Goldkit 6.00pm Kempton 6/4 Bet365