Listed Race Can Go The Way of Roger Varian’s Contender

Another quiet Sunday (I never know why they have less meetings on a day when more people could go racing?) but we deal with whatever is put in front of us – though bet sizes may be best reduced with so few races to pick from.

Those who saw Embesto last time out at Ascot when the son of Roaring Lion was beaten less than a length when third in the Group Two Summer Mile will have seen him coming back to something close to his best form, and even a repeat of that run may be enough to see him take the Listed Pomfret Stakes at 3.12pm from Pontefract.

Lightly raced for a four-year-old with just the eight starts, he has already won at Group Three level (OK, a dead-heat), and the trip of a mile and quicker ground won’t be an inconvenience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Embesto 3.12pm Pontefract 7/4 William Hill