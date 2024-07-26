Unlucky Haydock Third Can Get Off The Mark At Chester

Not much of a price if the forecast turns out to be accurate, but for me Seagolazo is the likeliest winner of the weekend., Hugo Palmer’s son of Havana Grey showed plenty of promise on his Lingfield debut but took a huge step forward on his only other start when third at Haydock, beaten a length and a half at the line.

Badly hampered by a loose horse which cost him lengths midway through the race before hanging badly, he did remarkably well to get as near as he did at the line, and a clear run here ought to see him getting off the mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Seagolazo 2.10pm Chester 10/11 Bet365