Local Horse Travels Overseas To Race At Thirsk!

The 3.20pm at Thirsk is the place for my next bet when Irish trainer Gerard O’Leary sends Local Lad over from his Kildare base.

A once raced son of Sea The Moon who cost 65,000gns as a yearling, he was sent off a 100/1 shot for his debut at The Curragh when connection chose to throw him in at Group Three level despite his lack of experience.

He ran remarkably well in the circumstances to come home a length and a quarter fourth after a slow start and then wandering around and failing to keep a straight course to the line.

The winner was third in the Group One Phoenix Stakes in August suggesting the race was decent enough for the level, and dropped into a Class Four novice over an extra furlong today, if he has improved at all then surely this is his to lose?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Local Lad 3.20pm Thirsk Evens most bookmakers