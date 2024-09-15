Long Absent Gelding Looks Worth The Risk

After a top-class weekend, we are back to normality this Monday though that doesn’t mean we won’t find a winner or two – keep the faith!

Thyer looks very interesting ahead of the 2.37pm when the three-year-old has his first start for Marco Botti having moved on from the Andrew Balding stable. His fitness has to be the big question mark having not been seen since September last year, and he has also been gelded in July, (so plenty of time to recover). A 381 day gap and a winning penalty stop him being seen as a good thing, but last year’s form makes him equally hard to oppose.

Third on debut at Newbury, he made no mistakes on his second start when sent north to Thirsk with a three and a half length success where he made all to win pretty comfortably in the end. The second that day has won twice this season to give the form a better look about it, (though the rest haven’t won a race between them), and if he is fit enough to do himself justice, I can see a second victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thyer 2.37pm Windsor 11/1 Bet365