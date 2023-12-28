Long Absent But Classy Handicap Debutant

With the worst of the latest storm (they seem to come around like buses these days) currently centred in the North of the United Kingdom it makes good sense for me to focus my attentions in the South where we have more chance of actually having some runners. Newbury rarely if ever put on a “bad” card and that looks the case this Saturday too, despite some smaller than ideal fields for each way purposes.

Backing a horse who hasn’t been seen for over a year may prove to be a silly move, but Mucuna has been so impressive with four wins from five starts in novice company that I just cannot resist, albeit to small stakes. Last seen in July 2022 when trained by Milton Harris, she strolled home by 22 lengths that day and Newton Abbot, but has moved to Anthony Charlton since and has her first start for her new handler here. A mark of 118 for her handicap debut cannot be described as generous I’m afraid, but she has any amount of potential improvement to come, and will hopefully go close at a reasonable decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mucuna 12.05pm Newbury 9/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook