Will He Or Won’t He?

Although some will suggest 6/4 is a rubbish price I actually think that is a spot of value about Nicky Henderson’s Willmount ahead of the 3.00pm at Newbury though I doubt that lasts until this article gets published (sadly). An Irish point-to-point winner who was sold on for £340,000, he won both his bumpers at Doncaster for Neil Mulholland before being moved on to Seven Barrows in October to start his hurdling career.

Sent off at odds of 1/3 here over two miles plus he won by 13 lengths with any amount in hand, and with the step up in trip expected to bring about plenty of improvement for the son of Blue Bresil, he is confidently expected to keep his unbeaten record intact barring mistakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Willmount 3.00pm Newbury 9/4 William Hill