Long-Absent Derby Third Could Surprise A Few

Newbury is one of my favourite tracks (Yes, I do have a few), and they invariably attract decent horses thanks to a fair track, decent ground, and a cheering crowd. I do accept that my first pick is thinking outside the box by some margin (so do reduce any stakes accordingly), but I will be watching the run of So Moonstruck with interest as he returns to the track after a very long layoff in the 1.50pm over a mile and a half.

Formerly trained in Germany and thus likely to be ignored by British punters, he was only beaten a head on his last two starts, in a Group Two at Cologne and the Group One German Derby at Hamburg in June 2022. He has his first run dropped in grade for Owen Burrows this afternoon and his race fitness is a worry, but he is clearly held in high regard and could surprise at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way So Moonstruck 1.50pm Newbury 18/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook