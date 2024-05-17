Vive La France?

We all expected to see the name Christopher Head next to French raider Big Rock for the Group One Lockinge Stakes, but that is no longer the case with the owner moving the horse to Maurizio Guarnieri at the end of April. He is officially rated 7lb superior to joint-favourite Inspiral, but only has to give the mare 3lb which makes him best in at the weights.

There is a concern that he is yet to win on his seasonal debut unlike his market rival, but I am pretty confident his new handler will want him to be ready and show his owners they made the right decision.

The winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day last year, and by six lengths, if he gets the cut in the ground he seems to need to give his best, he may put the home team firmly in their place.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Big Rock 3.35pm Newbury 9/4 Bet365 and William Hill