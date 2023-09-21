Long Absent Filly Is Potentially Well-Handicapped At Newmarket

Just for something that little bit different I have steered clear of the TV races this afternoon with three late in the day options that I hope can bag us all a profit. First up we head off to headquarters otherwise known as Newmarket, where I am happy to take a risk on the long-absent Pure Dignity, who is potentially well-handicapped ahead of the 4.35pm.

Now a four-year-old, the daughter of Dubawi has only raced twice, winning first timer out here on the July course, and then finishing a two length second to Laurel at Kempton when giving the winner 3lbs. Obviously the winner that day has improved since with a second in the Sun Chariot last Autumn and a win in Listed class at Kempton but she is now rated 112 – which makes my suggestion look thrown in off a mark of 86 ahead of her handicap debut – assuming she is fit enough to do herself justice, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pure Dignity 4.35pm Newmarket 5/2 most bookmakers