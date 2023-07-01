Long Absent Friend Likes It Here

Kumasi is a bit of a riskier bet but he only had one run last year – winning over C&D at odds of 40/1 so can lightening strike twice?

Trainer Robert Stephens was asked to explain the improvement in the form of the son of New Approach and the answer was a drop in class (Class Six just like today), and a long break (just like today), so he certainly appears to have plenty in his favour.

I am hoping for a double figure price after 11 months or so off the track, but if they have him straight he only has an added 2lb from the handicapper here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kumasi 7.45pm Windsor 8/1 Bet365