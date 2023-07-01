Ace In The Pack

Band of Joy was only a head in front of Acer when they met here on their debuts, but the last named fell put of the stall giving lengths away and was a real eyecatcher.

I would be surprised if she cannot reverse that form IF we assume naively that she will have learned from that experience, though I also suspect she will have been given plenty of stalls training at the Clive Cox stable. A daughter of Harry Angel, her trainer knows the family well and she is 100% bred to be a sprinter through and through.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Acer 5.45pm Windsor 11/4 all bookmakers