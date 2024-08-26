Long Distance Raider Looks Worth A Bet

Newmarket trainer William Haggas is never afraid to travel further afield in the hunt for a winner, and although he may be “dropping off” a runner at Ripon this afternoon, he only has the one entry all the way north at Musselburgh, and I am hoping that is a hint in itself.

Al Waseela heads to the nursery at 2.10pm off a lowly mark of 51 after staying on strongly to be beaten less than two lengths over a furlong shorter at Leicester where he was outpaced early before finishing with relish.

He wore first-time cheekpieces that day but they are replaced by blinkers this afternoon, and with Sean D Bowen claiming 3lb from the saddle, he could be the one in a race that may not take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Waseela 2.10pm Musselburgh 4/1 Bet365