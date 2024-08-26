Four-Timer Is On For The Skelton Gelding

I doubt we get much of a price (sorry), but Dan Skelton’s Ronnies Rules looks a machine on the better summer ground and he may continue to make hay while the sun shines in the Stratford bumper at 7.25pm with Ben Bromley renewing their acquaintance.

Although he fell in his first point-to-point at Tinahely in Ireland, he has quickly made up for that with a win at Taylorstown before switching yards after being sold for £42,000, with two further wins in bumpers here by five lengths in early July, and by an easy four and a half lengths later the same month.

He does have to give 10lbs or more to all his rivals this evening but looks a class act, and will hopefully leave with his unbeaten record intact.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ronnies Rules 7.25pm Stratford Evens Bet365