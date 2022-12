Godolphin may not manage a winner at Southwell but they could do a lot better at Wolverhampton if First Sight can repeat his recent trackwork on his debut in the 4.15pm.

For a mid-December novice this certainly appears to have some depth to it with C&D second Intricacy an obvious danger, along with Mohatu who may do better when sent handicapping but certainly has enough ability to win a race or two.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win First Sight 4.15pm Wolverhampton 9/4 Bet365