Gosden Filly Can Light Up The Southwell Card

For me the state of British racing’s powerbases is pretty much summed up this afternoon at Southwell where we have a fillies’ novice stakes with £4,644 to the winner and due off at 1.13pm.

Not too exciting at first glance, but a deeper look tells us we have two Goldolphin homebreds, a 200,000Euros Gosden filly, a 130,000gns Crisford filly – all the way down in price to Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Betterment who set connections back a grand (£1,000).

Now morally I really hope Jane’s horse wins this, and she does have bits of placed form at Chelmsford and Lingfield that suggest she can go well, but I will be backing Brightly on this occasion.

A daughter of Sea The Stars out of a daughter of Frankel, she came home a very green fourth at Kempton over a furlong shorter in late November, keeping on after the winner had flown and showing plenty of promise. If she has learned from that this could be her day with the Godolphin pair nothing too inspiring by all accounts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Brightly 1.13pm Southwell 9/4 Bet365