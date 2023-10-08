Love Is In The Air

We all know, Charlie Appleby is the Godolphin number one trainer these days, but I cannot get his horses right at present, and prefer to rely on Saeed bin Suroor, perhaps not quite the forgotten man, but far less likely to be seen on your TV screens than he once was.

He has an interesting runner at Southwell this evening when the once raced Summer Of Love heads off to the 6.00pm with Christian Howarth claiming 5lb from the saddle. The daughter of Dark Angel showed all the signs of inexperience on her debut at Kempton over a mile with an awkward start before she pulled too hard and eventually weakened late on to finish a well-beaten fourth. If she has learned from that as I expect then she should be a different beast today with the drop back to seven furlongs another tick in the right box in my view.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Summer Of Love 6.00pm Southwell 100/30 Bet365