Winning Mare Could Make It Four In A Row

At the risk of being rude we really are in the arse end of the Flat season now and the maidens are a proper minefield with some horses primed for the win, others there to gain one race of experience before being put away for the winter – and even more proving to their bill-paying owners that they still exist and have all four legs!

For that reason we will start over hurdles at Huntingdon in the 4.55pm where the improving Blue Sans may have one more win in her before the handicapper finally gets her measure. Successful on her last three starts at Southwell, she never wins by wide margins seeing her weight go up in dribs and drabs, and if she is ridden patiently to be produced after the last, she may make it four on the bounce.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blue Sans 4.55pm Huntingdon 2/1 most bookmakers