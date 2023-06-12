Luck Be A Lady

I was interested to note that at the time of writing the Gosdens have two entered to run in the 6.10pm at Kempton this evening, yet Frankie Dettori is booked to ride Lady Boba for Ralph Beckett, and I wonder if that is a clue about her chances here?

Third on her only start so far at Newbury last October over a mile where she failed to quicken up on the heavy ground, but as a daughter of Lope De Vega she ought to be far happier on this much quicker surface. The mile and three furlongs is a question mark on her breeding and may test her stamina if they go hell for leather from the start (unlikely), but if she does get the trip she looks to have a solid each way chance, with her best races undoubtedly yet to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Boba 6.10pm Kempton 13/8 most bookmakers