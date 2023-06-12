I Try to Do Things By The Book

Although I have been a little wary of the Charlie Appleby runners in recent weeks (some good, some below expectation efforts), word reaches me from the Newmarket gallops that 400,000 Guineas purchase By The Book has been working well enough to suggest he could make a winning debut in the 3.50pm at Haydock.

A son of the legendary Frankel he is presumably the stable second string here with William Buick on board Yarmouth third State Of Desire, but there may not be as much between them as the betting suggests and if he can overcome his inexperience issues, he may even turn over his better fancied stablemate.

If not, then hopefully a place beckons, and he is certainly one to watch both now and for the rest of the season and beyond.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way By The Book 3.50pm Haydock 100/30 Bet365