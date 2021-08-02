Luck In Running Needed In Huge Field Sligo Handicap

Away to Ireland next and a riskier bet, but one that I just have to put forward having watched the last run of First Blood at Navan. Joseph O’Brien’s Intello gelding caught the eye that day with a tardy start before finishing fast from well off the pace to run on in to fifth, just two lengths off the winner, and going in to many a notebook at the time.

If he starts on level terms now as hoped then he has to have a very serios chance off the same handicaps mark and with Declan McDonagh retaining the ride, though he has to be seen as an each way option in such a massive field where there will be trouble in running excuses no doubt, but hopefully not for our selection.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win First Blood 1.45pm Sligo 7/2 Bet365