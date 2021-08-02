No Need To Hide In The Shadows At Brighton

Brighton has always been a bit of a “party” racecourse for me and one of my favourites – when the sun is shining, of course!

That may or may not happen this afternoon but as long as the ground remains on the fast side, then I expect a big run from Praise Of Shadows in the lucky last after his unlucky second at Wolverhampton on the all-weather last time out. Slowly away, he met trouble in running and had to be switched at a crucial time, before running on to be beaten a head at the line.

Racing from the same handicap mark here, less Stefano Cherchi’s 3lb claim from the saddle, a level break and this smaller field will leave him with no excuses this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Praise Of Shadows 5.20pm Brighton 5/2 BetVictor