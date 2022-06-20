Make An Ass Of Yourself

It’s all a bit quiet again today with a lack of high quality racing to work with, but I have been waiting for the reappearance of Asaassi after wind surgery for the Roger Varian yard.

Last year he ran twice with a promising half-length second at Kempton on the all-weather and followed that with a third at the same venue – again beaten half a length at the line.

The son of Sea The Moon has been patiently trained since then, allowing him to mature and strengthen, and with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle this afternoon, he looks to have every chance to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Asaassi 3.45pm Salisbury 5/4 most bookmakers