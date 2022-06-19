Hollie Rides A Tasty Option At Newbury

The Hollie Doyle Archie Watson combination has paid out for me on many occasions and hopefully they can do it again with the once raced A Taste Of Honey in the 6.00pm at Newbury assuming any improvement for her debut effort. Caught a bit flat-footed at Doncaster mid-race she ran on late to be beaten less than two lengths in second place, and when you consider she was sent off an unfancied 11/1 chance, I am quietly confident she ran way above connections expectations.

With the education under her belt I suspect she will come on a few pounds and in a field where her rivals are basically unknown quantities, she has the form in the book to suggest a success this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win A Taste Of Honey 6.00pm Newbury 6/4 most bookmakers